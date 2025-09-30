Farming made easy: how an APP is revolutionizing rural harvests in E China's Jiangxi

Min Lixiang operates a harvester in Tuqiao village, Yantian township, Anfu county, Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi province. (People's Daily/Yang Yanfei)

At 8 p.m. in Longyun village, Yantian township, Anfu county, Ji'an, east China's Jiangxi province, Li Minggui reclined in his rocking chair after a long day, chatting with his wife about the rice harvest.

Li is the head of the Yantian comprehensive agricultural service center. While most parts of Jiangxi are racing to complete the double-cropping rice season, hilly villages like Longyun began harvesting their single-cropping rice in early September.

As the couple spoke, Li's phone rang. "Hello, this is from Walou village in Xukeng township. I got your number through the Ganjitong farm machinery dispatch system. Do you have time tomorrow? The weather looks good for drying grain," said a farmer on the line.

"No problem, but the dew is heavy in the morning, so you have to wait until 9 a.m. I'll send our veteran, Min Lixiang, to lead the team," Li replied.

At 3 p.m. the next day, Min and his team had wrapped up work in Walou village and were already operating their harvester in Tuqiao village, also in Yantian. The machine roared through the paddies, pulling in golden stalks of rice with each pass.

On the edge of the field, Min carefully maneuvered the machine, adjusting angles to sweep up even stray stalks with precision. Watching closely, Li gave him a thumbs-up: "Min's got real skills. He keeps losses to a minimum. Farmers from all around ask for him during harvest."

"We can always count on Min," said local farmer Zhou Hailiang with a grin. "Yields look solid this year, around 700 kilograms per mu (about 10,500 kilograms per hectare)."

"I signed up for full-service farm management this season. Li has been guiding me through every step," Zhou added, gesturing toward Li.

"With the Ganjitong app, farmers can order services just like takeout, from seedling cultivation and plowing to transplanting, pest control, harvesting, and drying," Li explained. He keeps over 300 farmers' contacts on his phone and handles dozens of requests daily. The center's five harvesters have been running full tilt since the season began.

Anfu county has established several such agricultural service centers, offering integrated, one-stop solutions that cover the entire cycle from seed to harvest.

As one of Jiangxi's major grain-producing counties, Anfu manages roughly 880,000 mu (around 58,700 hectares) of cultivated land. The combination of full-service centers and digital, on-demand platforms has given local farmers more flexibility and peace of mind.

According to Ouyang Suqin, head of the agricultural machinery division at the county's rural vitalization service center, data from the Ganjitong system is integrated into a county-wide smart agriculture platform that manages more than 500 pieces of farm machinery. During peak harvest periods, centralized dispatch has boosted efficiency by over 30 percent and halved the average waiting time for farmers.

That evening, Li's phone rang again. "According to the county platform, all of Yantian's machines are booked, but Guashe township has already finished harvesting and has idle equipment. You can redeploy them," Ouyang informed Li.

"The system gives us real-time access to machine availability across the entire county, allowing us to allocate resources where they're most needed," Li said.

As night fell, harvesters returned one after another to the service center's garage. Squatting beside a harvester, Li wiped down the blades carefully. "Rice takes half a year to grow. If we put in a little more care, the farmers will see a better return," he noted.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)