Tuesday, April 06, 2021

Farming activities in full swing across China

(Xinhua) 09:00, April 06, 2021
Aerial photo taken on April 5, 2021 shows farmers transplanting rice seedlings in Hengshan Village of Kangxiling Township, Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. As the temperature gradually rises around the time of Qingming Festival, farming activities are in full swing across the country, from the north to the south. (Xinhua/Zhang Ailin)

