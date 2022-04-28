Tractors sow cotton seeds in farm near village of Plagiari in Greece

Xinhua) 15:17, April 28, 2022

Aerial photo taken on April 25, 2022 shows a tractor sowing cotton seeds in a farm near the village of Plagiari, near the city of Thessaloniki, Greece. According to the website of the European Commission, Greece is the largest cotton producer in Europe, accounting for about 80 percent of the cotton planting area in Europe. (Photo by Dimitris Tosidis/Xinhua)

Farmer Dimitris Paschalias, 31, stands next to a tractor in one of his farms during the cotton sowing process in Thessaloniki, Greece, April 25, 2022. According to the website of the European Commission, Greece is the largest cotton producer in Europe, accounting for about 80 percent of the cotton planting area in Europe. (Photo by Dimitris Tosidis/Xinhua)

