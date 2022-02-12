In pics: "unmanned farm" in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 10:07, February 12, 2022

A worker adds herbicide into drones at an "unmanned farm" in Zhaoqiao Town of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2022. Recently, a newly-built "unmanned farm" in Bozhou ushered in its first spring farming production season. The farm is equipped with more than 20 plant protection drones, one unmanned harvester, and one unmanned seeder, as well as intelligent systems for irrigation, fertilization, and pest control. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows drones spraying herbicide at an "unmanned farm" in Zhaoqiao Town of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Liu Qinli/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 11, 2022 shows the automatic irrigation and fertilization system operating at an "unmanned farm" in Zhaoqiao Town of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Liu Qinli/Xinhua)

Drones are used to spray herbicide at an "unmanned farm" in Zhaoqiao Town of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

Drones are used to spray herbicide at an "unmanned farm" in Zhaoqiao Town of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

The automatic irrigation and fertilization system is seen operating in the fields at an "unmanned farm" in Zhaoqiao Town of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A worker monitors the condition of the fields with intelligent systems at an "unmanned farm" in Zhaoqiao Town of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A worker uses a mobile phone to check the condition of water and fertilizer in the fields at an "unmanned farm" in Zhaoqiao Town of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

A worker starts the automatic irrigation and fertilization system at an "unmanned farm" in Zhaoqiao Town of Bozhou City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)

