Children get hands-on experience using traditional farm tools in Tianjin, N China

People's Daily Online) 15:50, September 24, 2021

(Photo/People's Daily Online)

The Beichen district of Tianjin Municipality, in north China, exhibited traditional farm tools and invited visitors to have a hands-on experience amid activities held for the fourth Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival held on the Autumn Equinox, which fell on Sept. 23 this year.

The festive occasion offered up a multitude of activities, including a wheat-collecting competition and wheelbarrow racing. With the help of volunteers, many children accompanied by their parents got a chance to get some firsthand experience using farm tools for the first time, helping those who participated realize that each and every grain they eat is not so easy to come by.

