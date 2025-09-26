Eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrated in E China's Shandong

People's Daily Online) 16:39, September 26, 2025

The first secretary of Fangling village, Xiahe township, Zhanhua district, Binzhou city, east China's Shandong Province, promotes winter jujubes at the main event of the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Zhaoyuan city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Qiao Shu)

Across the country, celebrations were held to mark the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. This year's main event was held in a village in Zhaoyuan city, east China's Shandong Province. A variety of events were organized to promote high-quality agricultural and specialty products, painting a picture of a bountiful harvest where rural industries thrive, the countryside flourishes, and farmers enjoy prosperity and happiness.

An artisan presents sugar figures carrying well-wishes at the main event of the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Zhaoyuan city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zheng Xinqiao)

A tourist snaps photos at a fair during the main event of the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Zhaoyuan, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Qiao Shu)

Photo shows vegetables and fruits on display during the main event of the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Zhaoyuan, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zheng Xinqiao)

Photo shows pomelos and creative cultural products inspired by the pomelo, produced by a company from Yuhuan city, at a fair during the main event of the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Zhaoyuan, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Qiao Shu)

An artisan showcases dough figurines at a fair during the main event of the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Zhaoyuan, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Qiao Shu)

Various fruits and vegetables entice visitors at a fair during the main event of the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Zhaoyuan, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Qiao Shu)

An artisan from Qingdao showcases the craft of fish printing at a fair during the main event of the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Zhaoyuan, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zheng Xinqiao)

Photo shows pomegranates and pomegranate products on display at a fair during the main event of the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Zhaoyuan, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zheng Xinqiao)

