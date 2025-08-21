In pics: wheat harvest season in N China's Inner Mongolia

Xinhua) 11:12, August 21, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20 shows a harvester harvesting wheat at a farm in Ergun of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Wheat here has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

Farmers drive harvesters to load newly-harvested wheat onto a truck at a farm in Ergun of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Wheat here has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

A drone photo taken on Aug. 20 shows a farmer driving a harvester to harvest wheat at a farm in Ergun of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Wheat here has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

A farmer drives a tractor to dry wheat at a farm in Ergun of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Wheat here has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 20 shows harvesters harvesting wheat at a farm in Ergun of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Wheat here has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

A farmer sorts newly-harvested wheat at a farm in Ergun of Hulun Buir, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2025. Wheat here has entered harvest season recently. (Xinhua/Ma Jinrui)

