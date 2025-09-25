Kunming's Chenggong district celebrates eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival

Performers are pictured during a performance at the opening ceremony of an event held to celebrate the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Jiangwei neighborhood, Chenggong district, Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)

Chenggong district in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, held an event on Sept. 23 to celebrate the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival, with the opening ceremony taking place in Jiangwei neighborhood on the eastern shore of the Dianchi Lake.

The event will run through Oct. 7, featuring more than 100 activities at the main venue in the Jiangwei neighborhood. Highlights include farmer art and intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, inter-village tug-of-war contests, fish catching in rice paddies, and long-table banquets themed around the harvest.

In recent years, Chenggong has leveraged its favorable location, rich natural resources, and abundant agricultural resources to develop its specialty agriculture sector. Over the first half of this year, the Dounan Flower Market in the district recorded transactions of around 7.24 billion stems of flowers, worth roughly 6.5 billion yuan ($913.93 million), a 4 percent increase from the same period in 2024.

A farm machinery operator harvests rice in Jiangwei neighborhood, Chenggong district, Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)

Photo shows rice ears in a paddy field in Jiangwei neighborhood, Chenggong district, Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)

Residents participate in a tug-of-war competition during an event held to celebrate the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Jiangwei neighborhood, Chenggong district, Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Faxing)

