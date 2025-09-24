We Are China

Autumn harvest underway across China

People's Daily Online) 10:46, September 24, 2025

Farmers pick pears at an orchard in Weixian county, north China's Hebei Province, on Sept. 22, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Zhaomin)

Sept. 23, 2025, marks the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival. Join in the celebration with these photos capturing harvest scenes from across the country.

Farmers pick pears in Awat township of Korla city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Sept. 21, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Xinyang)

A farmer displays kiwifruit at an orchard in Pingtan village, Gubao town, Xiuwen county, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sept. 21, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Villagers harvest rice in the rice fields of Huangpi district, Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Sept. 20, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Guo Tingting)

Herders participate in a yak race in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Sept. 19, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

Farmers harvest pears at an orchard in Nanzhang town, Rongcheng county, Xiong'an New Area, north China's Hebei Province, on Sept. 18, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Song Yewen)

A farmer picks pears at an orchard in Anlezhuang village, Muyudian town, Laiyang city, east China's Shandong Province, on Sept. 18, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Qiao Shu)

A farmer prepares for the grape harvest at an orchard in Qingshiwan village, Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on Sept. 18, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Mi Yuan)

A farmer examines freshly harvested wheat in Lanfeng village, Helan county, Yinchuan city, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, on Sept. 17, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Yan Mengjie)

Li Xiufang and fellow villagers sell hardy kiwi at a market in Liangshui Korean Township, Ji'an city, a county-level city administered by Tonghua city, northeast China's Jilin Province, on Sept. 17, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)

A villager displays freshly harvested soybeans in Jiangchang village, Jiangchang town, Tianmen city, central China's Hubei Province, on Sept. 17, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Jun)

A villager picks passion fruits at an orchard in Dongshan town, Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, on Sept. 17, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Fu Zemin)

A farmer showcases freshly harvested rice in Liangxianjie village, Jingzhou city, central China's Hubei Province, on Sept. 16, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Guoji)

A farmer picks ripe nectarines in Fengjiayuan village, Guxian town, Lingbao city, central China's Henan Province, on Sept. 13, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Wang Yuxing)

A staff member picks peaches on a farm in Meichang town, Wuqing district, north China's Tianjin Municipality, on Aug. 19, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Sun Yifan)

Villagers showcase freshly picked watermelons in Hufeng town, Tongliang district, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, in July 2025. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Zhenyu)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)