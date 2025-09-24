Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrated across China

Xinhua) 12:34, September 24, 2025

Visitors taste food made from perilla at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Huanan County, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The Chinese farmers' harvest festival is the first national festival created specifically for the country's farmers. Starting in 2018, the festival coincides with the Autumnal Equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunisolar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's agricultural harvest season. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Staff of a Perilla food product enterprise introduce their products at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Huanan County, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Farmers stage a harvest parade at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A little girl is pictured during a harvest parade event at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People select local specialty agricultural products at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Gaolan County, Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A teacher explains knowledge about agricultural products to children during an activity at a kindergarten on the occasion of Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

People participate in a duck-catching contest at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo by Wang Bingzhen/Xinhua)

People participate in a farmers' fun sports event at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Yuanshi County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

An exhibitor promotes local specialty agricultural products via live streaming at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Gaolan County, Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Farmers stage a harvest parade at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

People perform the yangge dance at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Yuanshi County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Farmers participate in a rice-carrying relay race at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Liangbei Village, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 23, 2025. (Photo by Tan Kexing/Xinhua)

Tourists experience traditional grain-threshing at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Visitors tour the rural specialty agricultural products exhibition area during the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Huanan County, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Staff demonstrate how to harvest perilla at the Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrations in Huanan County, Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

