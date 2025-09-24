8th Chinese farmers' harvest festival celebrated in east China's Shandong

Xinhua) 12:30, September 24, 2025

Farmer representatives from across China jointly participate an event celebrating the eighth Chinese farmers' harvest festival in Zhaoyuan City, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 23, 2025. The Chinese farmers' harvest festival is the first national festival created specifically for the country's farmers. Starting in 2018, the festival coincides with the Autumnal Equinox each year, which is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunisolar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24 during the country's agricultural harvest season. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

