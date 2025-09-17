China and EU urged to resist tariffs abuse

Foreign Minister Wang Yi's latest visit to three European countries has once again demonstrated a positive engagement between China and the continent, observers said, reiterating the importance of maintaining communication and exchanges to mitigate differences.

Wang wrapped up his visit to Austria, Slovenia and Poland on Tuesday, which Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said reinforced China's traditional friendship with these countries, and consolidated the consensus on deepening bilateral cooperation as well as jointly promoting development and safeguarding peace.

His previous trip to Europe in early July took him to Germany and France, and to the headquarters of the European Union in Brussels, Belgium.

The tone of Wang's latest tour was positive, as it sought to resume institutional exchanges with the European nations to further strengthen ties, analysts said, adding that the visit also holds significance for the overall development of China-Europe relations.

Jian Junbo, director of Fudan University's Center for China-Europe Relations, said the visit reflects China's efforts to build a more comprehensive diplomatic presence across Europe, as the two sides celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

During his five-day visit, Wang reiterated that China and Europe should be partners, rather than rivals, and pursue cooperation instead of confrontation. He expressed the hope that Austria, Slovenia and Poland will play a positive role in fostering an objective and rational understanding of China in the EU.

Wang also called for the two sides to jointly resist and oppose the abuse of tariffs.

Cui Hongjian, director of Beijing Foreign Studies University's Center for European Union and Regional Development Studies, said that mutual perception is the foundation of and prerequisite for constructive interaction between China and Europe.

However, in recent years, Europe's biased perception of China has hindered the stability of bilateral relations and cooperation, he said, emphasizing that if the two sides are not communicating on the same wavelength, it will be difficult to build consensus and translate it into coordinated policies and actions.

Therefore, Foreign Minister Wang's every visit to Europe, or every interaction between China and Europe, is aimed at reshaping and reinforcing a correct perception of one another, he added.

Cui noted that a significant number of European countries are pragmatic in handling their relations with China. Regardless of political differences, they still recognize common interests and are willing to continue trade cooperation, he said.

Jian, from Fudan University, said that Wang's emphasis on partners and cooperation is meant to clear the growing misconception in Europe about China being its "systemic rival".

According to both experts, there are opportunities for China and Europe to voice opposition to trade protectionism and communicate and coordinate to address the challenge.

Jian emphasized that China and Europe, which are open economies dependent on foreign markets, share common interests. China and Europe should strengthen trade cooperation, instead of weakening trade and market ties under the pretext of "de-risking", and avoid politicization of security concerns that could harm normal economic exchanges, he said.

During his visit to Europe, Wang also highlighted the Global Governance Initiative, saying that China would like to enhance solidarity and cooperation with all countries to build a more just and equitable global governance system.

Jian said that China and Europe have achieved consensus on upholding multilateralism and recognizing the central role of the United Nations in the matter, so they can further cooperate on reforming the UN to strengthen its authority and efficiency.

The two sides can also cooperate in areas such as climate change, biodiversity, public health and peacekeeping, he said.

"China and Europe can do a great deal together to promote multilateralism," Jian said, adding that stronger coordination in global governance would not only serve their own interests, but also contribute to international stability.

