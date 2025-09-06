China stands ready to work with Portugal to deepen mutual trust: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Li Qiang, premier of the State Council, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro will pay an official visit to China from September 8 to 10, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Friday.

This is Prime Minister Montenegro's first visit to China.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on Prime Minister Montenegro's visit to China.

"China and Portugal enjoy traditional friendship," Guo said, noting that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the two sides have stayed committed to the strategic direction featuring mutual respect, openness and inclusiveness and joint effort, and achieved positive outcomes in exchange and cooperation in such areas as trade, green development, technology and culture, delivering tangibly for the two peoples.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership," Guo said, adding that China stands ready to work with Portugal to deepen strategic mutual trust, enhance friendly exchanges, expand mutually beneficial cooperation through high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and advance the China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership.

Guo noted that a recent derailment on a funicular railway in Lisbon resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. "We mourn for the lives lost, and our hearts go out to the bereaved families, and we wish the injured a speedy recovery," Guo said.

