2025 East Asia Marine Expo held in Qingdao, E China

Xinhua) 08:30, September 09, 2025

Visitors view the exhibits during the 2025 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. Over 450 enterprises and institutions participated in the Expo. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors view the exhibits during the 2025 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. Over 450 enterprises and institutions participated in the Expo. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors view the exhibits during the 2025 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. Over 450 enterprises and institutions participated in the Expo. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A staff member introduces the exhibits during the 2025 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. Over 450 enterprises and institutions participated in the Expo. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the site of 2025 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Over 450 enterprises and institutions participated in the Expo. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors view the exhibits during the 2025 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. Over 450 enterprises and institutions participated in the Expo. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors view the exhibits during the 2025 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. Over 450 enterprises and institutions participated in the Expo. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors view the exhibits during the 2025 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. Over 450 enterprises and institutions participated in the Expo. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)