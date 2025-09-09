2025 East Asia Marine Expo held in Qingdao, E China
Visitors view the exhibits during the 2025 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. Over 450 enterprises and institutions participated in the Expo. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A staff member introduces the exhibits during the 2025 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 8, 2025. Over 450 enterprises and institutions participated in the Expo. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
This photo taken on Sept. 8, 2025 shows the site of 2025 East Asia Marine Expo in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Over 450 enterprises and institutions participated in the Expo. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
