Qingdao Port adds 22 new outbound trade routes this year
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 19, 2025 shows a cargo ship at Qingdao Port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. As of the end of July, Qingdao Port has added 22 new outbound trade routes this year, bringing its total to 233 and connecting to over 700 ports in more than 180 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
