Hotline programs bridge grassroots governance, public livelihood

Xinhua) 14:07, July 20, 2025

QINGDAO, July 20 (Xinhua) -- In the digital era, where the internet empowers citizens to voice concerns, Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, has leveraged this power through a unique hotline program called "Xingfeng Online."

Launched in 2004 by the Qingdao municipal government and Qingdao Media Group, "Xingfeng Online" connects citizens directly with government officials. The program's format is straightforward: citizens call in with questions or complaints, officials respond live on air, and the production team follows up to ensure issues are resolved.

Zhang Xiaolin, deputy director of the hotline supervision department at the Qingdao Media Group, said that with coordinated supervision from the city's legislature, political advisors, experts and the media, "Xingfeng Online" has built a bridge for communication between the government and the public through the hotline service and radio shows over the past 20 years.

It has enabled government departments to "sit on the same bench with the public," find solutions together, and quickly resolve many annoying issues, Zhang added.

One notable case involved a housing complex in Qingdao's Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area, where residents had endured unreliable utilities for over a year. Frequent power outages and water supply issues led to significant inconvenience. Little progress was made until "Xingfeng Online" brought the issue to light. The program's exposure prompted immediate action from local authorities, who ensured the problems were resolved within weeks.

"Xingfeng Online" is not the only such program. In 2009, the Qingdao authorities and the Qingdao Daily newspaper jointly launched an online political consultation column, "People's Livelihood Online," aiming to enhance government transparency and public participation through the internet.

"People's Livelihood Online" immediately attracted netizens' attention upon its launch. In its first online talk, directors from the city's 19 government departments went online, with up to 250,000 people participating in a single session.

During an online discussion hosted by Qingdao's Chengyun Holding Group in June, netizens raised concerns about a lack of public transportation in the Xianjiazhai area following urban renewal projects. In response, the group promptly coordinated with relevant departments, local communities and schools, conducted on-site research, and gathered feedback from residents.

As a result, they launched the No. 428 micro-circulation bus route. Tailored to the needs of over 1,000 students and teachers at Tiankang School, the route's stops and schedules were optimized to match school hours. "My child can sleep an extra 10 minutes now," said one parent.

Hotline services for people's livelihood are one of the important ways for China to strengthen its grassroots governance and build a service-oriented government.

"People's Livelihood Online" is good at harnessing the internet to capture public sentiment and opinions, gathering the collective strength and wisdom of the people, said Zhang Ning, a municipal deputy to the People's Congress of Qingdao, adding that through such programs, the practice of whole-process people's democracy is brought to life in a tangible way.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)