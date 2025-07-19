35th Qingdao International Beer Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 13:26, July 19, 2025

This photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows a fireworks performance during the opening ceremony of the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The 30-day festival kicked off here on Friday, gathering over 2,300 domestic and foreign beer brands. The festival also features a series of activities, including art parades, craft beer competition, concerts, King of Beer competition, animation carnival and fashion sports festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors attend the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People attend the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People attend the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

People enjoy beer during the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A guest opens the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony of the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A visitor enjoys beer during the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

