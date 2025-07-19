35th Qingdao International Beer Festival kicks off
This photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows a fireworks performance during the opening ceremony of the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The 30-day festival kicked off here on Friday, gathering over 2,300 domestic and foreign beer brands. The festival also features a series of activities, including art parades, craft beer competition, concerts, King of Beer competition, animation carnival and fashion sports festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Visitors attend the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. The 30-day festival kicked off here on Friday, gathering over 2,300 domestic and foreign beer brands. The festival also features a series of activities, including art parades, craft beer competition, concerts, King of Beer competition, animation carnival and fashion sports festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People attend the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. The 30-day festival kicked off here on Friday, gathering over 2,300 domestic and foreign beer brands. The festival also features a series of activities, including art parades, craft beer competition, concerts, King of Beer competition, animation carnival and fashion sports festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People attend the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. The 30-day festival kicked off here on Friday, gathering over 2,300 domestic and foreign beer brands. The festival also features a series of activities, including art parades, craft beer competition, concerts, King of Beer competition, animation carnival and fashion sports festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
People enjoy beer during the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. The 30-day festival kicked off here on Friday, gathering over 2,300 domestic and foreign beer brands. The festival also features a series of activities, including art parades, craft beer competition, concerts, King of Beer competition, animation carnival and fashion sports festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A guest opens the first barrel of beer during the opening ceremony of the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. The 30-day festival kicked off here on Friday, gathering over 2,300 domestic and foreign beer brands. The festival also features a series of activities, including art parades, craft beer competition, concerts, King of Beer competition, animation carnival and fashion sports festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
A visitor enjoys beer during the 35th Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 18, 2025. The 30-day festival kicked off here on Friday, gathering over 2,300 domestic and foreign beer brands. The festival also features a series of activities, including art parades, craft beer competition, concerts, King of Beer competition, animation carnival and fashion sports festival. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cruising event held in Qingdao to celebrate 20th anniv. of establishment of Maritime Day of China
- In pics: floating offshore photovoltaic project in Qingdao, China's Shandong
- 6th Qingdao Multinationals Summit kicks off
- Qingdao sees significant inbound visitor growth from ROK in Q1
- Jimo District of Qingdao City promotes sustainable quality development of textile, garment industry
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.