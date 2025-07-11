Cruising event held in Qingdao to celebrate 20th anniv. of establishment of Maritime Day of China

Xinhua) 08:41, July 11, 2025

A drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows a yacht and sailboats participating in a sea cruising event in Laolong Bay area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A sea cruising event was held in the coastal city of Qingdao on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Maritime Day of China and the 620th anniversary of Chinese explorer Zheng He's maritime voyages. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows yachts and sailboats participating in a sea cruising event in Laolong Bay area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A sea cruising event was held in the coastal city of Qingdao on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Maritime Day of China and the 620th anniversary of Chinese explorer Zheng He's maritime voyages. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows citizens and tourists participating in a sea cruising event in Laolong Bay area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A sea cruising event was held in the coastal city of Qingdao on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Maritime Day of China and the 620th anniversary of Chinese explorer Zheng He's maritime voyages. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows yachts and sailboats participating in a sea cruising event in Laolong Bay area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A sea cruising event was held in the coastal city of Qingdao on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Maritime Day of China and the 620th anniversary of Chinese explorer Zheng He's maritime voyages. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows citizens and tourists participating in a sea cruising event near Xiaomai Island in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A sea cruising event was held in the coastal city of Qingdao on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Maritime Day of China and the 620th anniversary of Chinese explorer Zheng He's maritime voyages. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows citizens and tourists participating in a sea cruising event in Laolong Bay area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A sea cruising event was held in the coastal city of Qingdao on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Maritime Day of China and the 620th anniversary of Chinese explorer Zheng He's maritime voyages. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows the statue of Chinese explorer Zheng He and sailboats participating in a sea cruising event near a dock in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A sea cruising event was held in the coastal city of Qingdao on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Maritime Day of China and the 620th anniversary of Chinese explorer Zheng He's maritime voyages. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows yachts and sailboats participating in a sea cruising event in Laolong Bay area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A sea cruising event was held in the coastal city of Qingdao on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Maritime Day of China and the 620th anniversary of Chinese explorer Zheng He's maritime voyages. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows citizens and tourists preparing to participate in a sea cruising event at a dock in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A sea cruising event was held in the coastal city of Qingdao on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Maritime Day of China and the 620th anniversary of Chinese explorer Zheng He's maritime voyages. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2025 shows motorboats participating in a sea cruising event in Laolong Bay area in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. A sea cruising event was held in the coastal city of Qingdao on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Maritime Day of China and the 620th anniversary of Chinese explorer Zheng He's maritime voyages. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

