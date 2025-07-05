In pics: floating offshore photovoltaic project in Qingdao, China's Shandong

An aerial drone photo taken on July 4, 2025 shows workers inspecting at the site of an floating offshore photovoltaic (PV) project of Sinopec Qingdao Refining &Chemical Co., Ltd. in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The project was connected to the grid for electricity generation recently. Located in the Xihai'an (West Coast) New Area of the east China's coastal city, the project innovatively adopts a floating structure, with the photovoltaic panels rising and falling close to the water surface with the tide, and uses seawater to efficiently dissipate heat to improve power generation efficiency. With an installed capacity of 7.5 megawatts, it is expected to generate nearly 10 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 8,300 tons. Since it was put into use on July 1, the project has generated a total of 123,100 kilowatt-hours of electricity. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/Xinhua)

