Jimo District of Qingdao City promotes sustainable quality development of textile, garment industry

Xinhua) 08:21, March 27, 2025

A staff member of a garment enterprise in an industrial park trains workers on new equipment and skills in Jimo District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 25, 2025. Jimo District of Qingdao City has continuously guided private enterprises to increase R&D and investment in new technologies, new equipment and new processing technology in recent years.

Meanwhile, with measures of meeting the employment needs of enterprises and providing skills training for the locals, the sustainable quality development of the textile and garment industry has been effectively promoted, and many local residents have got employed and seen their income increased. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A technician at a smart spinning enterprise maintains automatic winding production equipment in Jimo District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 25, 2025.

An employee of a garment enterprise uses intelligent fabric laying device in Longshan Street, Jimo District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 25, 2025.

An employee of a smart spinning enterprise works on a fully automatic roving production line in Jimo District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 25, 2025.

Employees of a garment enterprise in an industrial park use intelligent sewing machines for production in Jimo District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 25, 2025.

An employee of a garment enterprise uses a hand-held cutter to cut fabrics in Longshan Street, Jimo District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 25, 2025.

An employee of a smart spinning enterprise checks the quality of high-end fibers on a fully automatic winding production line in Jimo District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 25, 2025.

An employee of a smart spinning company drives a scooter to inspect the automated ultra-long spun yarn production line in Jimo District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 25, 2025.

A newly installed automatic lifting and conveying device of a smart spinning enterprise is in trial operation in Jimo District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 25, 2025.

A technician of a smart spinning company maintains an automated circular knitting machine for high-grade fabrics in Jimo District of Qingdao City, east China's Shandong Province, on March 25, 2025.

