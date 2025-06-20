6th Qingdao Multinationals Summit kicks off

Xinhua) 13:32, June 20, 2025

This photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows the scene of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The opening ceremony of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held in Qingdao on Thursday.

The summit, scheduled for June 18-20, features closed-door meetings focusing on policy interpretation, parallel forums aimed at discussing open cooperation, and the release of a research report on the presence of multinationals in China. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Guests are pictured at the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 19, 2025. The opening ceremony of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held in Qingdao on Thursday.

This photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows the scene of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The opening ceremony of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held in Qingdao on Thursday.

A humanoid robot asks questions at the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 19, 2025. The opening ceremony of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held in Qingdao on Thursday.

People visit the outdoor exhibition venue of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 19, 2025. The opening ceremony of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held in Qingdao on Thursday.

Two volunteers pass in front of a theme display board of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 19, 2025. The opening ceremony of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held in Qingdao on Thursday.

A report is released at the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, on June 19, 2025. The opening ceremony of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held in Qingdao on Thursday.

This photo taken on June 19, 2025 shows the scene of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. The opening ceremony of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit was held in Qingdao on Thursday.

