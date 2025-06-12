Cultural exchange camp held in Rizhao, China's Shandong

Xinhua) 10:24, June 12, 2025

Students from Leeds Beckett University try their hands with tie-dyeing at a training base in Wulian County, Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2025. Faculties and students from the Leeds Beckett University of the UK and the Rizhao Polytechnic in Shandong held an exchange camp in Rizhao, where the attendees shot video clips and experienced traditional Chinese culture such as martial arts and tie-dyeing. The two institutions are now jointly hosting a professional training program on digital media art designing. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Students from Leeds Beckett University show their works of tie-dyeing in Wulian County, Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Students from Leeds Beckett University learn martial arts from a Chinese teacher at a training base in Wulian County, Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Students from Leeds Beckett University try their hands with tie-dyeing at a training base in Wulian County, Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Students from Leeds Beckett University learn video editing skills at Rizhao Polytechnic in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Students from Leeds Beckett University learn martial arts at a training base in Wulian County, Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, June 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A student from Leeds Beckett University learns video editing skills at Rizhao Polytechnic in Rizhao City, east China's Shandong Province, June 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

