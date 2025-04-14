Unboxing peony-themed souvenirs in E China's Heze

Inside the Caozhou Peony Garden in Heze, east China's Shandong Province, Elena Davydova of People's Daily Online was instantly drawn to the many locally inspired cultural and creative products, and couldn't resist diving into shopping mode.

From uniquely designed fridge magnets, to flower buns that are as beautiful as they are tasty, to handcrafted peony wreaths—each item is both fun and full of charm!

Come check out what treasures Elena took home with her!

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)