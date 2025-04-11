Home>>
A feast for the senses in Heze! Russian visitor savors a "Peony Banquet"
By Fu Yuanyuan, Yuan Meng, Elena Davydova (People's Daily Online) 15:23, April 11, 2025
Heze, in east China's Shandong Province, is renowned as China's "Capital of Peonies." The city offers more than just breathtaking blooms though—here, peonies are also a culinary delight! During April's peak flowering season, Russian visitor Elena Davydova visited the Caozhou Peony Garden to admire the flowers and experience Heze's iconic "Peony Banquet."
From refreshing chilled peony petal salads to delicate peony-shaped desserts, locals have creatively incorporated these blossoms into their cuisine, turning spring's beauty into edible art. Many restaurants now offer seasonal peony-themed menus, treating visitors to floral feasts that dazzle both the eyes and the palate.
(Peng Yukai contributed to this video)
