15th China (Guangrao) Int'l Rubber Tire & Auto Accessory Exhibition held in Shandong

Xinhua) 10:12, May 16, 2025

People visit the 15th China (Guangrao) International Rubber Tire & Auto Accessory Exhibition in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province, May 15, 2025. The exhibition kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovative products across the rubber tire industry.

Featuring over 800 exhibitors, the event has lured professional buyers from more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Foreign visitors talk with exhibitors at the 15th China (Guangrao) International Rubber Tire & Auto Accessory Exhibition in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province, May 15, 2025. The exhibition kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovative products across the rubber tire industry.

