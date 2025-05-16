15th China (Guangrao) Int'l Rubber Tire & Auto Accessory Exhibition held in Shandong
People visit the 15th China (Guangrao) International Rubber Tire & Auto Accessory Exhibition in Dongying City, east China's Shandong Province, May 15, 2025. The exhibition kicked off here on Thursday, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovative products across the rubber tire industry.
Featuring over 800 exhibitors, the event has lured professional buyers from more than 70 countries and regions worldwide. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
