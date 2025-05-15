China International Exhibition on Police Equipment kicks off in Beijing, with robots, AI products in focus

13:47, May 15, 2025 By Deng Xiaoci ( Global Times

(Li Hao/Global Times)

Packed with cutting-edge technologies and advanced equipment such as robotic dogs, human-like droids and generative artificial intelligence (AI) products, the 12th China International Exhibition on Police Equipment (CIEPE) kicked off on Wednesday in Beijing at the Shougang Convention and Exhibition Center.

According to the organizer, China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS), this year's expo will run four days, with a total exhibition area of 64,000 square meters, marking a record-high scale. A total of 835 companies from 12 countries and regions are participating.

Notably, the CIEPE introduced an intelligent unmanned equipment exhibition zone for the first time, the MPS said. During a visit, Global Times reporters found the special area bustling with visitors and cutting-edge robotic dogs and humanoid robots.

Hangzhou-based Wuba Intelligent Technology, a subsidiary of China South Industries Group, showcased a patrol and prevention robot dog, a riot control robot dog, and a humanoid robot at the expo.

According to the company's product department director Zheng Junnan, the company has developed an "Intelligent Integrated Control Platform," enabling police officers to flexibly set patrol routes for the robotic dogs, assign autonomous patrol tasks with a single click, and determine the robot dog's task execution status and the security situation in the jurisdiction using real-time video feeds and a multi-fusion navigation and positioning system.

The company demonstrated at the expo how, under special circumstances, for example, when a fruit crate was knocked over, the robot dog could autonomously stop or navigate around obstacles to continue its patrol. And when curious passersby may block the robot's path, taking photos with their phones, it activates a voice broadcast to prompt them to move away promptly.

In cases of aggressive interference, such as pushing, kicking, or hitting, the police robot dog's 360-degree perception and intrusion alert system triggers pop-up alerts at the command center, enabling real-time facial recognition to identify and track the target. If necessary, officers can use the intercom function to issue warnings or reminders, per the company.

This year's CIEPE also included a dedicated area for emerging AI applications, offering the public a glimpse into how AI can significantly improve police operational efficiency.

Yu Xinghui, general manager of the smart political and legal department at Beijing Zhongguancun Kejin Technology, told the Global Times on Wednesday at the expo that the firm is offering products based on indigenous large-scale AI models to enhance police capabilities.

Traditional analysis has limited data-processing capabilities, relies on relatively simplistic methods, lacks precise predictive abilities, and struggles to provide effective prevention for time-sensitive cases like telecom fraud, Yu explained. Now, intelligent analysis powered by large-scale models leverages high-performance computing and deep learning algorithms to rapidly process vast multi-source data, including text, images, and video, Yu said.

Through deep learning and neural networks, these models can learn complex patterns and features, enabling them to not only identify conventional crime patterns but also uncover hidden, novel criminal methods and related clues, providing police with early warnings to adjust resource deployment and implement preventive measures. In tackling telecom fraud, faster responses could block suspicious cash flows to scammers, significantly reducing victim losses and preventing further harm, Yu said, adding that the AI system has been used by police departments in Beijing and provinces surrounding the capital on a trial basis.

Also making a debut at the expo is the Police-Harmony Equipment Zone, which showcases a new ecosystem of police equipment based on China's independently developed HarmonyOS operating system for law enforcement. This move aims to address challenges in secure connectivity, information sharing, and operational coordination in policing practices, per the MPS.

Li Tingting, a police officer with the First Research Institute of the MPS, told the Global Times on Wednesday that the Police-HarmonyOS system is compatible with both traditional and intelligent police equipment, enabling seamless interconnectivity and enhancing overall security.

Under this system, each piece of equipment is no longer an isolated unit but functions as a node in a business data chain, collectively forming a frontline command unit. The system includes integrated vehicle-mounted police lights, central control intelligent hosts, body-worn law enforcement recorders, and police mobile phones, creating an intelligent network for data sharing and real-time interaction, providing efficient and secure support for public security operations, Li explained.

Huawei's HarmonyOS was chosen for its security benefits, Li said, noting that much of the police equipment now uses domestically produced chips, moving toward full localization. This initiative significantly enhances overall security, particularly data security, ensuring the reliability and confidentiality of public security operations, she said.

