Drones, robots highlighted at China emergency disaster reduction and rescue expo

Xinhua) 10:10, May 15, 2025

SHANGHAI, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Drones, robots and artificial intelligence (AI) are among the highlights at an emergency disaster reduction and rescue expo in Shanghai, as the latest technologies are increasingly being used in disaster relief efforts.

Over 3,000 cutting-edge equipment and technologies are on display at the fourth Yangtze River Delta International Emergency Disaster Reduction and Rescue Expo. Intelligent firefighting drones, AI-powered early warning systems and quadruped firefighting robots stood out among the exhibits.

With an exhibition area of approximately 60,000 square meters, this year's expo, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday, has attracted over 500 leading companies from nearly 20 countries and regions.

These companies are showcasing innovations in fields such as emergency rescue, smart security, and disaster prevention and reduction. Among the exhibits, 120 breakthrough innovations made their global or Asian debut at the event.

For the first time, the expo features an aerial emergency rescue zone, which focuses on the application of aviation equipment and intelligent drones in rescue operations.

With more frequent geological disasters, such as earthquakes, floods and mudslides, as well as extreme weather events in recent years, drones, particularly vertical take-off and landing models, have become an essential part of China's aerial emergency response system.

Weflying has unveiled the world's first ducted-fan, high-altitude tethered firefighting drone. Supported by eight fans, it functions like an aerial fire hydrant, capable of continuously spraying water to combat fires in high-rise buildings.

Another standout exhibit is China Tower's mobile super base station. This station integrates a foldable command center, a hydraulic lifting tower and a drone landing platform, enabling flexible configuration according to varying terrains and emergency requirements to optimize signal coverage.

Unitree Technology, a pioneer in robotic technology, showcased its quadruped robot designed for fire and rescue operations. This robot features a panoramic camera for intelligent real-time image transmission and can conduct rescue and search while navigating complex disaster environments.

According to Unitree Technology, the quadruped robot has been widely adopted by fire departments across China and has also gained numerous overseas clients.

The expo also serves as a hub for industrial collaboration and international partnerships. It has attracted exhibitors and visitors from countries such as the United States, Germany, Brazil, Japan and Singapore.

The event is jointly hosted by the emergency management departments of Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui, as well as the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai. The four regions have collaborated to establish an integrated emergency management mechanism in the Yangtze River Delta.

