Beijing to host humanoid robot sports games at Bird's Nest, Ice Ribbon

09:41, May 08, 2025 By Tao Mingyang ( Global Times

Beijing will host the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Sports Games from August 15 to 17, which will be another sports event for humanoid robots following world's first humanoid robot half-marathon held in April, officials from the Beijing municipal government said on Wednesday.

The games will be held at the two Olympic landmarks in the Chinese capital - the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, and the National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the Ice Ribbon. Local professional sports associations and athletes together with robotics experts jointly finalized the competition events and rules, the China Central Television reported.

The games will feature 11 human sport events for humanoid robots, including track and field, gymnastics and football, among other performance and application competitions. The event aims to showcase current development progress of robotics and future direction by referencing human sport events, said Zhang Hua, an official from the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, during a press conference.

"By mimicking human movement, the mechanical structure optimization and motion algorithm will be enhanced, demonstrating continuous progress in robotics technology and a harmonious vision of robots and humans coexisting," said Zhang.

The games will be another major sports event in Beijing for humanoid robots, following the world's first humanoid robot half-marathon. After approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes, the Tien Kung Ultra robot, developed by China's National and Local Co-built Embodied AI Robotics Innovation Center, became the first to cross the finish line among robot runners from 20 competing teams.

Observers noted that the humanoid half-marathon serves as a comprehensive technological validation platform for robots from various companies, testing not only product performance but also demonstrating potential for industrial-scale applications. They added that the completion of this event further validates humanoid robots' capabilities in safety, stability, and operational efficiency, promoting broader applications.

In addition to the humanoid robot sports games, the five-day 2025 World Robot Conference (WRC) will be held from August 8 to 12 in Beijing. The annual robot-themed exhibition celebrates its 10th edition, and this year's conference will focus more on the development trend of robots and application scenarios for humanoid robots, Chen Ying, an official from the Chinese Institute of Electronics, the host of the WRC, stated during the press conference on Wednesday.

The total number of participating enterprises at the 2025 WRC will surpass 200 for the first time, and nearly 100 new products will make their debut at the conference, according to Chen, adding that a total of 20 international organizations including the World Federation of Engineering Organizations, the International Foundation of Robotics Research and euRobotics will support the hosting of the 2025 WRC.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)