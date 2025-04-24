Humanoid robot half-marathon showcases China's promising tech future

The world's first humanoid robot half-marathon took place in Beijing on April 19, 2025, with bipedal machines covering a 21-kilometer course in a showcase of China's growing capabilities in robotics technology.

Twenty teams from Chinese universities, research institutes and technology companies participated in the event, which attracted international attention.

The competition aligned with Chinese President Xi Jinping's emphasis on technological development. Xi previously stated: "When science and technology flourish, the nation prospers, and when scientific innovation advances, the country grows stronger."

China's robotics sector has expanded rapidly, with applications ranging from entertainment at the Spring Festival Gala to manufacturing and scientific research.

These achievements reflect both the diligence of Chinese researchers and the bold, boundary-pushing spirit of young Chinese tech enterprises.

Though this half-marathon had a finish line, China's pursuit of technological advancement continues unabated. With its commitment to innovation and openness, the country is sprinting forward in the global tech race, creating breakthroughs that may reshape humanity's future.

