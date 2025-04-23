China's Hefei launches 10-billion-yuan fund for smart robotics industry

Xinhua) 09:18, April 23, 2025

A humanoid robot takes selfies with a visitor at the 7th World Voice Expo in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

HEFEI, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province and a major sci-tech center in the country, is planning to establish a fund amounting to 10 billion yuan (about 1.39 billion U.S. dollars) to promote its smart robotics industry.

It is part of the municipal government's comprehensive plan to strengthen Hefei's position as a leading hub for intelligent robotics, the International Advanced Technology Application Promotion Center (Hefei) under the municipal government told Xinhua on Tuesday.

Under the program, Hefei will provide public services and technical support to 100 companies and promote the application of robotics.

As a national innovation center, Hefei has built a solid foundation in terms of robotics R&D, manufacturing and application.

In 2024, the output value of Hefei's intelligent robotics industry exceeded 50 billion yuan, with the number of enterprises increasing by 83 percent.

The city has attracted over 160 upstream and downstream enterprises in the industry chain, establishing an integrated R&D and manufacturing framework encompassing the entire value chain.

According to Nature Index 2024 Science Cities, a supplement to the journal Nature, Hefei was ranked 15th among the top 20 science cities in the world, having achieved impressive research output in biological sciences, chemistry, health sciences and physical sciences.

