Smart planting pod brings farm to urban homes

08:30, May 08, 2025 By Peng Chao ( Chinadaily.com.cn

An innovative planting system developed by a company based in Chengdu, Sichuan province, recently hit the market, enabling urban households to grow fresh produce at home.

Sichuan Zongtang Technology's smart planting pod employs soilless cultivation technology and AI to automatically manage plants' water, light, nutrient supply, and overall growth conditions.

Luo Dan, co-founder and CMO of the company, said the 1.5-meter-tall pod consists of a planting zone, light column, and water tank, which work together to provide plants with simulated sunlight, irrigation, and nutrients.

Despite occupying just 0.25 square meters of floor space, the device can grow up to 30 different plants simultaneously, according to Luo. She compared the new planting pod to traditional farming methods, saying its hydroponic vertical farming solution increases annual yield by over twentyfold while reducing pests and diseases and eliminating pesticide residues.

To date, nearly 200 units of the smart planting pods have been sold, with sales extending to international markets, including Vietnam and Malaysia.

The company said it is collaborating with lifestyle, food, and gardening influencers for product testing in multiple scenarios and collecting user feedback for further improvements.

It plans to launch its second product line this year — a plant-based robotic pet designed for desktop use.

