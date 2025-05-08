Beijing to host inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games

Xinhua) 08:34, May 08, 2025

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- Beijing will host the 2025 World Robot Conference (WRC) and the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games (WHRG) in August, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

The WRC will take place from Aug. 8 to 12, followed by the WHRG from Aug. 15 to 17, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in robotics and fostering global industry collaboration.

The 2025 WRC will feature forums, exhibitions, competitions and networking events, with about 200 robotics companies presenting their latest innovations, according to the organizers.

Chen Ying, vice president and secretary-general of the Chinese Institute of Electronics, highlighted the event's expanded global engagement, with over 30 international organizations, more than 30 renowned global experts and over 100 international teams expected to participate. International exhibitors will account for more than 20 percent of the total.

The main events of the WHRG, the world's first multi-sport competition for humanoid robots, will test the athletic and functional skills of robots in track and field, soccer, dance, handling materials, and medical sorting. Peripheral events like badminton, table tennis and basketball will emphasize entertainment and audience interaction.

"The games will demonstrate how close robots are to achieving human-like capabilities," said Jiang Guangzhi, director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

