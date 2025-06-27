False eyelash industry thriving in Pingdu City, E China

Xinhua) 09:31, June 27, 2025

This photo taken on June 24, 2025 shows an industrial park for beauty economy in Pingdu City, Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province. Development of the false eyelash industry in Pingdu began in the 1970s. Nowadays, over 5,000 business entities and about 60,000 employees are involved in the local pillar industry. Every year, about 120 million pairs of false eyelashes produced in Pingdu are sold overseas, bringing an annual output value of about 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, by rolling out targeted fiscal and tax policies, cultivating e-commerce and introducing talents, local government has stepped up efforts in the development of the false eyelash industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A worker applies glue onto eyelashes at a false eyelash production base in Pingdu City, Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, June 25, 2025. Development of the false eyelash industry in Pingdu began in the 1970s. Nowadays, over 5,000 business entities and about 60,000 employees are involved in the local pillar industry. Every year, about 120 million pairs of false eyelashes produced in Pingdu are sold overseas, bringing an annual output value of about 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, by rolling out targeted fiscal and tax policies, cultivating e-commerce and introducing talents, local government has stepped up efforts in the development of the false eyelash industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Workers are seen at a false eyelash production base in Pingdu City, Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, June 25, 2025. Development of the false eyelash industry in Pingdu began in the 1970s. Nowadays, over 5,000 business entities and about 60,000 employees are involved in the local pillar industry. Every year, about 120 million pairs of false eyelashes produced in Pingdu are sold overseas, bringing an annual output value of about 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, by rolling out targeted fiscal and tax policies, cultivating e-commerce and introducing talents, local government has stepped up efforts in the development of the false eyelash industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A host introduces false eyelash products via live-streaming at an industrial park for beauty economy in Pingdu City, Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, June 24, 2025. Development of the false eyelash industry in Pingdu began in the 1970s. Nowadays, over 5,000 business entities and about 60,000 employees are involved in the local pillar industry. Every year, about 120 million pairs of false eyelashes produced in Pingdu are sold overseas, bringing an annual output value of about 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, by rolling out targeted fiscal and tax policies, cultivating e-commerce and introducing talents, local government has stepped up efforts in the development of the false eyelash industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

False eyelashes are seen displayed at an exhibition hall of an industrial park for beauty economy in Pingdu City, Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, June 24, 2025. Development of the false eyelash industry in Pingdu began in the 1970s. Nowadays, over 5,000 business entities and about 60,000 employees are involved in the local pillar industry. Every year, about 120 million pairs of false eyelashes produced in Pingdu are sold overseas, bringing an annual output value of about 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, by rolling out targeted fiscal and tax policies, cultivating e-commerce and introducing talents, local government has stepped up efforts in the development of the false eyelash industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Workers are seen at a false eyelash production base in Pingdu City, Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, June 25, 2025. Development of the false eyelash industry in Pingdu began in the 1970s. Nowadays, over 5,000 business entities and about 60,000 employees are involved in the local pillar industry. Every year, about 120 million pairs of false eyelashes produced in Pingdu are sold overseas, bringing an annual output value of about 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, by rolling out targeted fiscal and tax policies, cultivating e-commerce and introducing talents, local government has stepped up efforts in the development of the false eyelash industry. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A woman visits an exhibition hall of an industrial park for beauty economy in Pingdu City, Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, June 24, 2025. Development of the false eyelash industry in Pingdu began in the 1970s. Nowadays, over 5,000 business entities and about 60,000 employees are involved in the local pillar industry. Every year, about 120 million pairs of false eyelashes produced in Pingdu are sold overseas, bringing an annual output value of about 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, by rolling out targeted fiscal and tax policies, cultivating e-commerce and introducing talents, local government has stepped up efforts in the development of the false eyelash industry. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

A worker packs eyelashes at a false eyelash production base in Pingdu City, Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, June 25, 2025. Development of the false eyelash industry in Pingdu began in the 1970s. Nowadays, over 5,000 business entities and about 60,000 employees are involved in the local pillar industry. Every year, about 120 million pairs of false eyelashes produced in Pingdu are sold overseas, bringing an annual output value of about 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, by rolling out targeted fiscal and tax policies, cultivating e-commerce and introducing talents, local government has stepped up efforts in the development of the false eyelash industry. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Merchants negotiate at a shop of an industrial park for beauty economy in Pingdu City, Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, June 24, 2025. Development of the false eyelash industry in Pingdu began in the 1970s. Nowadays, over 5,000 business entities and about 60,000 employees are involved in the local pillar industry. Every year, about 120 million pairs of false eyelashes produced in Pingdu are sold overseas, bringing an annual output value of about 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, by rolling out targeted fiscal and tax policies, cultivating e-commerce and introducing talents, local government has stepped up efforts in the development of the false eyelash industry. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Staff members work at a false eyelash company in Pingdu City, Qingdao of east China's Shandong Province, June 25, 2025. Development of the false eyelash industry in Pingdu began in the 1970s. Nowadays, over 5,000 business entities and about 60,000 employees are involved in the local pillar industry. Every year, about 120 million pairs of false eyelashes produced in Pingdu are sold overseas, bringing an annual output value of about 10 billion yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars).

In recent years, by rolling out targeted fiscal and tax policies, cultivating e-commerce and introducing talents, local government has stepped up efforts in the development of the false eyelash industry. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)