Qingdao International Friendship Cities Exchange Month opens

Xinhua) 11:28, July 20, 2025

Guests attend the signing ceremony of Cooperation Projects between Friendship Cities during the opening ceremony of the Qingdao International Friendship Cities Exchange Month in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2025. Qingdao International Friendship Cities Exchange Month opened here on Saturday, bringing together representatives of 19 cities and institutions from 17 countries, aiming to expand the cultural and tourism exchanges and explore paths for industrial cooperation. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the Qingdao International Friendship Cities Exchange Month in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2025.

Guests exchange views at the "Global Mayors Dialogue, Qingdao" during the Qingdao International Friendship Cities Exchange Month in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2025.

Guests attend the "Global Mayors Dialogue, Qingdao" during the Qingdao International Friendship Cities Exchange Month in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, July 19, 2025.

This photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows the site of the "Global Mayors Dialogue, Qingdao" during the Qingdao International Friendship Cities Exchange Month in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

This photo taken on July 19, 2025 shows the site of the "Global Mayors Dialogue, Qingdao" during the Qingdao International Friendship Cities Exchange Month in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

