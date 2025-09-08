China, Tanzania strengthen ties through friendship cup table tennis tournament

Xinhua) 08:58, September 08, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China and Tanzania held a friendship cup table tennis tournament over the weekend in Dar es Salaam, bringing together players, students, professionals and overseas Chinese in a celebration of sport and cultural exchange.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian opened the event with a match against Rashid Sharif, vice chairperson of the Tanzania Table Tennis Association (TTTA). "Friendship first, competition second," Chen said, invoking a popular Chinese saying to set the tone for the tournament.

Sponsored by the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania and the China Cultural Center, and organized by the TTTA and the Association of Workers of China-Funded Projects, the tournament drew enthusiastic participation from schools, sports clubs and institutions.

Makoka Secondary School teacher and coach Kemilembe Mujuni said about 15 students from her school took part in the event with support from the Kisutu Table Tennis Association. "This tournament has strengthened collaboration between our school and sports stakeholders, giving our students confidence and exposure," she said.

For 17-year-old student Zuraika Iddi, the tournament was more than just a competition. "At first, I never imagined meeting people from China. Through this tournament, I have realized they are just like us, with a generous spirit," she said.

Corporate teams also participated, including Stanbic Bank Tanzania. "Sports can bring people closer than anything else," said Tatiana Mengsen, head of learning and development at the bank. "This event strengthens cultural and sporting ties that have existed for decades."

The Chinese ambassador highlighted table tennis as a bridge of friendship. "Sports transcend national boundaries, cultural differences and languages," she said.

Now in its fourth edition, the annual friendship cup has steadily grown in scale and influence, offering both competition and connection. "This competition has become an important platform for the people of China and Tanzania to deepen bonds through sport," Chen added.

