3 Chinese firms partner with Tanzania's top university to boost training, innovation

Xinhua) 10:29, June 24, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese companies on Monday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Tanzania's leading University of Dar es Salaam to collaborate on training, student and staff industrial attachments, and technical consultation.

The MoUs, signed with CRJE (East Africa) Ltd., LETS KZJ Group, and JUYE Concrete Co., Ltd., also aim to support the development of a graduate trainee program for university students, along with scholarship opportunities for both undergraduate and postgraduate students, according to Zhang Xiaozhen, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam, which organized the event.

The signing ceremony was followed by the inaugural Forum on Concrete and Admixture Technology Collaboration, attended by staff and students of the university and representatives from the Chinese firms.

Speaking at the ceremony, William Anangisye, vice chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, emphasized that the agreements would provide students and faculty members with valuable exposure to the practical world of engineering and construction.

"These partnerships are more than agreements; they represent joint investments in knowledge, innovation, and above all, in the future of our youth," said Anangisye.

