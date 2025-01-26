China donates surgery supplies, equipment to Tanzania's hospital

January 26, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 27th Chinese medical team to Tanzania on Friday donated surgery supplies and equipment to the Muhimbili National Hospital, the East African country's leading medical facility.

The medical equipment, valued at 50,000 U.S. dollars, was handed over to Tanzanian Minister of Health Jenista Mhagama by Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian.

The donation serves as a testament to the close relationship between China and Tanzania, Mhagama said, adding that both countries have collaborated over the past six decades to improve the health sector.

"China has also been supporting Tanzania in training our local health personnel," she said, highlighting that the donated equipment would enhance the Muhimbili National Hospital's capacity in healthcare delivery.

Executive Director of the Muhimbili National Hospital Mohamed Janabi said China's donation of medical equipment demonstrates its dedication to building Tanzania's healthcare capacity.

"It will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to provide quality healthcare services to all Tanzanians," said Janabi.

Chen said that since Tanzania's independence, the Chinese government has continuously sent medical aid teams, composed of highly skilled professionals specializing in pediatrics, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics and other fields, to mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

