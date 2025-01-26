China donates surgery supplies, equipment to Tanzania's hospital
DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 27th Chinese medical team to Tanzania on Friday donated surgery supplies and equipment to the Muhimbili National Hospital, the East African country's leading medical facility.
The medical equipment, valued at 50,000 U.S. dollars, was handed over to Tanzanian Minister of Health Jenista Mhagama by Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian.
The donation serves as a testament to the close relationship between China and Tanzania, Mhagama said, adding that both countries have collaborated over the past six decades to improve the health sector.
"China has also been supporting Tanzania in training our local health personnel," she said, highlighting that the donated equipment would enhance the Muhimbili National Hospital's capacity in healthcare delivery.
Executive Director of the Muhimbili National Hospital Mohamed Janabi said China's donation of medical equipment demonstrates its dedication to building Tanzania's healthcare capacity.
"It will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to provide quality healthcare services to all Tanzanians," said Janabi.
Chen said that since Tanzania's independence, the Chinese government has continuously sent medical aid teams, composed of highly skilled professionals specializing in pediatrics, cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics and other fields, to mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.
Photos
- Global artists showcase Chinese heritage-inspired art in Beijing amid Spring Festival atmosphere
- People across China enjoy traditional customs before Spring Festival
- A glimpse of China's development through exhibitions
- China's Sichuan attracts tourists, snow sports enthusiasts with rich ice and snow resources
Related Stories
- Feature: Chinese experts share disease prevention knowledge with students in Tanzania's Zanzibar
- Tanzania's Zanzibar president praises Chinese firm for modern bus station construction
- Chinese doctors offer free clinic services to over 200 people in Tanzania's Zanzibar
- Tanzania makes first shipment of honey to China
- Tanzania receives 264 Chinese-made cargo wagons for SGR electric trains
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.