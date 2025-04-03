Chinese construction firm hands over landmark commercial complex in Tanzania's port city

DAR ES SALAAM, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China Railway Engineering Corporation's East Africa branch on Tuesday handed over a landmark commercial complex in Tanzania's port city of Dar es Salaam to its own property operation department.

The Peninsula Noble Center, independently invested by China Railway Jianchang Engineering Company (CRJE) (East Africa) Limited, with a total investment of approximately 40 million U.S. dollars, marks a significant milestone in urban commercial development.

According to project details provided by the contractors, the Peninsula Noble Center spans 5,412 square meters, with a total building area of 26,000 square meters, and offers 260 indoor and outdoor parking spaces. It is designed to provide a one-stop commercial service experience for the local community.

The complex will enhance the commercial vibrancy of Dar es Salaam's Peninsula area, injecting new momentum into the city's development and fostering high-quality growth in the modern service industry, the company said.

Jiang Yuntao, chairman of CRJE (East Africa) Limited, said the project's completion represents a step forward in strengthening the local economy and enhancing the city's image.

"In the future, the Peninsula Noble Center is set to become a new commercial landmark in Dar es Salaam, attracting more international resources, boosting local economic growth and employment, and contributing significantly to the commercial development of Tanzania and the East African region," said Jiang.

