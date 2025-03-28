Chinese-assisted water project launched in Tanzania's Zanzibar to control schistosomiasis

March 27 (Xinhua)

DAR ES SALAAM, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese expert group of the schistosomiasis prevention and control project in Tanzania's Zanzibar on Wednesday handed over a safe water supply project to local communities on Pemba Island.

The project aims to provide residents with clean and safe drinking water, thereby helping them escape the threats of schistosomiasis and other waterborne diseases.

Fatma Abdalla Kassim, district commissioner of Chake Chake district on Pemba, said that due to the lack of a proper tap water system, many residents relied on ponds and streams for water, where most of the water was polluted. This led to the widespread prevalence of schistosomiasis and other waterborne diseases on Pemba Island.

The official added that the project has solved the drinking water problem and has the potential to significantly reduce the infection rate of waterborne diseases and improve the residents' quality of life.

Li Qianghua, consul general of the Chinese Consulate General in Zanzibar, said that China and Tanzania share a long-standing traditional friendship, adding that China has rich experience in schistosomiasis prevention and control.

Recognizing the vital role of water supply projects in combating schistosomiasis, Li expressed his hope that China's expertise in schistosomiasis prevention would be widely promoted and applied locally, building a solid bridge for enhancing China-Tanzania cooperation and strengthening the friendship between the two peoples.

