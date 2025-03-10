Feature: Young Tanzanian doctor masters cardiac screening under Chinese mentorship

DAR ES SALAAM, March 9 (Xinhua) -- On a sunny Wednesday morning, Mercy Theogenes, a 25-year-old Tanzanian cardiovascular technologist, was busy screening children with congenital heart diseases at the state-of-the-art Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam.

Under the guidance of Zhao Lijian, a pediatric cardiologist from the 27th Chinese medical team, Theogenes conducted the screenings adeptly and confidently.

"After six months of training with Dr. Zhao, I have become proficient in screening children for cardiovascular conditions, including congenital heart diseases, which are common in Tanzania," she told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Theogenes, who earned her bachelor of science in cardiovascular technology in India, emphasized that the training from Chinese medical specialists has significantly honed her skills and contributed to improved survival rates for congenital heart disease patients.

"I have learned to apply advanced Chinese techniques, such as minimally invasive cardiac procedures that use arteries to perform surgeries instead of opening the heart wall," she said.

Zhao was impressed by Theogenes's rapid progress in cardiac disease screening, including echocardiography, electrocardiograms, and laboratory tests.

"Currently, three local doctors have completed our training and returned to hospitals across Tanzania," the Chinese doctor said, noting that he usually trains between three and five doctors at a time.

"My goal is to train as many local doctors as possible. They need more experience in interventional procedures, particularly for congenital heart diseases," said Zhao, wearing a green surgical gown.

He highlighted the urgent need for skilled pediatric cardiologists in the East African country, as many patients are still awaiting treatment.

"Tanzania faces a heavy burden of congenital heart disease, largely due to the lack of prenatal screening," Zhao said. According to JKCI statistics, one in every 100 children in Tanzania is born with a congenital heart defect.

In Zhao's view, limited medical resources, economic hardships faced by patients, a shortage of trained specialists, and other challenges continue to hinder Tanzania's efforts to combat cardiovascular diseases.

"My mission is to build a capable local team that can independently perform interventional procedures for congenital heart diseases," Zhao added.

