Chinese-led anti-schistosomiasis mission wraps up 2nd phase in Tanzania's Zanzibar
DAR ES SALAAM, May 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese-backed schistosomiasis control program concluded its second-phase fieldwork in Zanzibar's Pemba Island on Tuesday, despite heavy rains and logistical hurdles during the March-to-May rainy season.
Launched in early March, the program conducted two rounds of epidemiological surveys across high-risk areas, said Dai Yang, project leader.
More than 60,000 residents were examined and 46 local technicians were trained using Swahili-language materials to process samples, he noted.
He said that in Kilindi, where torrential rains turned roads into mud tracks, experts and local health workers trekked over 10 km per day to reach remote communities, ensuring timely sample collection.
According to Dai, the team also extended operations to Fundo Island, accessible only by boat, where villagers received systematic disease screening for the first time.
The project will shift to Unguja Island in the next phase, he added.
