Chinese medics conduct mobile clinic in northern Tanzania to mark World Health Day

DAR ES SALAAM, April 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese medical teams in Tanzania on Sunday organized a two-day mobile free clinic in the northern city of Arusha, commemorating World Health Day, observed annually on April 7.

The clinic was conducted by the 27th Chinese medical team in mainland Tanzania, the 34th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar, and the schistosomiasis control team from the China Cooperation project in Zanzibar's Pemba Island.

A team of 13 Chinese experts, specializing in internal medicine, surgery, parasitic diseases, and other areas, offered free services, including health lectures, medical check-ups, and medication donations.

The clinic served more than 200 Tanzanian and Chinese employees of the China Railway Construction Engineering Group working on a stadium project in Arusha.

In collaboration with the Ngorongoro Geopark project team from China Railway 25th Bureau Group Corporation Limited, the Chinese medics also provided medical science lectures and health consultations for more than 100 staff members and residents of the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA).

Additionally, they donated essential medicines and medical equipment, including oxygen generators, to the NCAA medical center.

George Nsoke, leader of the NCAA medical center, expressed his gratitude for the Chinese medical teams' visit, saying that they addressed long-standing shortages by sharing professional medical knowledge and donating much-needed medicines and equipment. He praised their internationalist spirit, urging all medical personnel to follow their example.

Zhang Junqiao, leader of the 27th Chinese medical team in mainland Tanzania, said over the past 60 years, China has dispatched more than 2,000 medical experts to mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

Zhang emphasized that the mobile clinic allowed Chinese medical teams to extend their expertise and support to more regions in Tanzania, benefiting more people. "We will continue to carry forward the spirit of saving lives and dedicating our efforts to the development of Tanzania's healthcare sector," he said.

