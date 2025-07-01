Feature: China-Tanzania job fair empowers youth, strengthens ties

Tanzanian Minister Ridhiwani Jakaya Kikwete speaks at the 4th China-Tanzania Job Fair in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, June 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)

DAR ES SALAAM, June 29 (Xinhua) -- A sunny Saturday morning brought a wave of hope for hundreds of Tanzanian university graduates, vocational students, and young professionals who gathered at the Chinese-built library of the University of Dar es Salaam to explore career opportunities with Chinese and Chinese-Tanzanian joint companies.

Carrying CVs and job application letters, these job seekers braved the heat to attend the 4th China-Tanzania Job Fair, the largest edition to date. The event attracted about 100 Chinese firms offering hundreds of positions across sectors.

The job fair, held against the backdrop of a deepening China-Tanzania partnership, aimed to provide a launchpad for young people to build careers, acquire skills, and contribute to national development through global cooperation.

Upendo Swai, a 25-year-old graduate in shipping and port logistics management from the National Institute of Transport, arrived early in the hope of landing a job with a Chinese shipping firm.

"I've been interviewed by four Chinese companies. I feel optimistic," she said. "Working with Chinese firms is a great chance to learn discipline and strong work ethics."

Similarly, Robert Salvatory Lusawa, a 28-year-old graduate from Chongqing Vocational Institute of Engineering, described the fair as a key bridge to employment.

The event was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, the Chinese Enterprises Association in Tanzania, and the Confucius Institute at the University of Dar es Salaam. It received support from the Tanzanian Prime Minister's Office and the university itself.

Zhao Yufeng, general manager of CRJE (East Africa) Ltd., noted that Chinese enterprises have directly or indirectly employed more than 50,000 Tanzanians. He emphasized the role of vocational training and technology transfer in developing globally competitive professionals.

Other company representatives echoed this vision. Wang Xiangyu from East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center (EACLC) said their goal was to build lasting careers, not just offer jobs. Yu Zixuan from China Communications Construction Company Limited pledged broader platforms for Tanzanian talent.

Chinese Ambassador Chen Mingjian described the job fair as a vivid symbol of China-Tanzania friendship and a practical platform for young people to enter the workforce.

"It supports Tanzania's efforts to boost youth employment and enhances mutual development," Chen said.

Tanzanian Minister Ridhiwani Jakaya Kikwete praised the fair, noting that Chinese companies have created over 150,000 jobs in the country.

"To all young job seekers: this is your moment," said Kikwete. "Be proactive, be confident, and believe in your potential. You are not just seeking jobs but building a future for your families and the nation."

As the sun set over the city skyline, the hopeful faces leaving the fair reflected something deeper. For many, this was more than a job hunt. It was a bridge to personal growth, a symbol of mutual trust, and a step toward shared prosperity between China and Tanzania.

Tanzanian job seekers visit the 4th China-Tanzania Job Fair in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, June 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Emmanuel Herman)

