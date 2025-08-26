Tanzania's Zanzibar president honors Chinese medical team

DAR ES SALAAM, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Hussein Ali Mwinyi, president of Tanzania's Zanzibar, on Monday awarded medals to members of the 34th batch of the Chinese medical team and experts from the China-aided schistosomiasis control project for their distinguished service in improving healthcare in the Zanzibar Archipelago.

Speaking at the ceremony marking the conclusion of their service, Mwinyi thanked the Chinese government for its longstanding cooperation with Zanzibar, particularly in the health sector.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the 34th Chinese medical team for the excellent work you have done during your entire stay here in Zanzibar. You have treated patients, trained students, donated equipment and medicines, and provided much-needed care to many Zanzibaris," the president said.

Mwinyi also commended the schistosomiasis control project team for their efforts in significantly reducing infection rates, and pledged his government's readiness to welcome the 35th Chinese medical team and the next group of schistosomiasis control project experts.

Nassor Ahmed Mazrui, Zanzibar's minister of health, said the 34th Chinese medical team has served more than 41,000 patients, performed over 4,200 surgeries, and introduced new treatment methods previously unavailable in the islands.

The team also conducted rural clinics, supported orphans, and donated medical supplies worth more than 1.6 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 620,000 U.S. dollars).

On the schistosomiasis control project, Mazrui noted that more than 125,000 people had been screened, all infected patients treated, and the prevalence rate on Pemba Island had been cut from 1.23 percent to 0.79 percent.

Chen Wei, head of the 34th Chinese medical team, expressed appreciation for the great support and trust shown by the Zanzibari government and people.

He said the Chinese medical team will continue to strengthen health cooperation with Zanzibar, deepen exchanges in medical technology and talent training, further expand service coverage, and contribute to the sustainable development of Zanzibar's health sector.

