China Day at Tanzania's largest trade fair underscores innovation, collaboration

Xinhua) 13:47, July 07, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) marked a significant milestone on Sunday with the celebration of China Day, spotlighting the expanding economic and cultural partnership between China and Tanzania, according to a Tanzanian official.

Fatma Mabrouk Khamis, principal secretary for the Ministry of Trade and Industrial Development in Zanzibar, made the remarks when addressing the trade fair.

She described China Day as a vibrant platform showcasing the richness, diversity, and innovation of Chinese industries, from cutting-edge technologies and green energy solutions to traditional craftsmanship and globally renowned manufacturing.

She emphasized that Tanzania regards China not only as a key trade and investment partner but also as a driving force in building a future based on smart collaboration, mutual learning, and shared prosperity.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian noted that over 300 Chinese companies are currently operating across various sectors in Tanzania, including agriculture, manufacturing, mining, tourism, and services, contributing significantly to the country's industrialization.

According to Chinese customs data, bilateral trade volume reached 4.1 billion U.S. dollars between January and May this year, she said.

Cathy Wang, director general of the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Center Limited, the primary sponsor of the fair, said that approximately 200 Chinese exhibitors are participating in the 49th DITF, with many having already invested in Tanzania's growing industrial sector.

"The strength of 'Made in China' is fueling Tanzania's industrial transformation," Wang stated.

Joseph Mramba, founder and executive chairman of the Youth Investors Association, applauded China Day for highlighting the growing influence of Chinese enterprises in Tanzania and strengthening bilateral relations.

"I encourage young Tanzanian entrepreneurs and investors to attend and explore the many opportunities for collaboration with Chinese enterprises at this year's DITF," said Mramba.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)