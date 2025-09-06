Chinese acrobatic drama "Dream Journey: Mysterious Xiangxi" held in Spain

Xinhua) 11:30, September 06, 2025

Audience wait to watch a Chinese acrobatic drama in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 3, 2025. "Dream Journey: Mysterious Xiangxi," an acrobatic drama created by China's Hunan Acrobatic Art Theater, recently embarked on a tour in Madrid, Barcelona, and other cities in Spain. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

Artists perform during a Chinese acrobatic drama in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 3, 2025. "Dream Journey: Mysterious Xiangxi," an acrobatic drama created by China's Hunan Acrobatic Art Theater, recently embarked on a tour in Madrid, Barcelona, and other cities in Spain. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

