Portuguese PM to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:15, September 05, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Li Qiang, premier of the State Council, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro will pay an official visit to China from September 8 to 10, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Friday.
This is Prime Minister Montenegro's first visit to China.
