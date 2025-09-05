Portuguese PM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:15, September 05, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Li Qiang, premier of the State Council, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro will pay an official visit to China from September 8 to 10, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced Friday.

This is Prime Minister Montenegro's first visit to China.

