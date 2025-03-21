Portugal's Minister of State to visit China

Xinhua) 16:53, March 21, 2025

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel will visit China from March 24 to 28, at the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced Friday.

During the visit, the two foreign ministers will hold the second China-Portugal strategic dialogue at the foreign ministers' level, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)