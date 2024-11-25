China's top legislator eyes closer practical cooperation with Portugal in official visit

November 25, 2024

LISBON, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji paid an official goodwill visit from Thursday to Saturday to Portugal, during which Zhao expressed the readiness to expand bilateral cooperation while voicing the hope that Portugal will work together with China to inject more positive energy into the development of China-EU ties.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, and held talks with Portuguese Parliament Speaker Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco during the three-day visit.

When meeting with Rebelo de Sousa, Zhao conveyed to him the cordial greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Zhao said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership has been deepening and making solid progress, featuring steady progress in Belt and Road cooperation, as well as rich cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

China appreciates Portugal's long adherence to the one-China principle and is willing to engage with Portugal based on mutual respect and equality, strengthening their bonds as good friends who respect and trust each other, reliable partners for common development, and close companions in mutual learning between civilizations, Zhao said.

It is hoped that Portugal will continue to play an active role within the European Union (EU) and inject more positive energy into the development of China-EU relations, said Zhao.

For his part, Rebelo de Sousa asked Zhao to convey his heartfelt greetings to Xi, noting that Portugal and China are good friends with mutual understanding and affection.

Highlighting that this year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland of China, the Portuguese president said Portugal is willing to enhance high-level exchanges with China, deepen friendly exchanges and strengthen cooperation in such areas as trade, new energy, marine economy and digital economy.

Portugal firmly adheres to multilateralism and safeguards the role of the United Nations (UN) and the authority of international law. It is very important for Europe and China to strengthen dialogue, and Portugal is willing to play an active role in this regard, said Rebelo de Sousa.

When meeting with Montenegro, Zhao said that China has always viewed and developed ties with Portugal from a strategic and long-term perspective, and stands ready to work with Portugal to firmly support each other's core interests and major concerns, and to cement political mutual trust.

Zhao eyed closer cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence, clean energy, technology innovation, personnel training, and culture and people-to-people exchanges, encouraging companies from the two countries to expand investment and cooperation.

Zhao said China will continue to advance collaboration with Portugal within the UN and other multilateral frameworks, strengthen communication on international issues such as free trade, global security and climate change, and promote closer multilateral coordination and healthy and stable development of China-Europe relations.

Montenegro noted that Portugal always adheres to the one-China principle and speaks highly of the practice of "one country, two systems" in the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Underscoring that China is an important economic partner for Portugal and his country attaches importance to attracting Chinese investments, the Portuguese prime minister expected more exchanges and cooperation with China in science and technology, marine economy, culture and sports.

Portugal supports the steady development of EU-China relations and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China on climate change within bilateral and multilateral frameworks, said Montenegro.

In his talks with Aguiar-Branco, Zhao said the National People's Congress of China stands ready to work with the Portuguese parliament to deepen friendly exchanges between the two high-level legislative bodies, special committees, legislators, and local legislative bodies and enhance exchanges of experience in legislation and supervision to provide legal guarantees for promoting bilateral cooperation across various areas and create a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment.

Zhao also voiced his hope that the Portuguese lawmakers in the European Parliament will continue to support China-EU friendly cooperation.

In addition, Zhao said that in the past 25 years since Macao's return to China, the practice of "one country, two systems" has made remarkable achievements.

He added that the Chinese central government will continue to fully, faithfully and unswervingly implement the principle of "one country, two systems" under which the people of Macao administer Macao with a high degree of autonomy, and support Macao in better integrating into the national development.

China is willing to further consolidate cooperation with Portugal on the platform of Macao and score more cooperation results, said Zhao.

Aguiar-Branco said that the two countries adhere to mutual respect, openness and win-win cooperation, and have achieved positive results in cooperation in various fields. In the face of the complex international situation, Portugal hopes to strengthen communication and cooperation with China and jointly safeguard the UN Charter and multilateralism, he added.

The Portuguese parliament is willing to work with the National People's Congress of China to promote closer exchanges at various levels and make contributions as legislative bodies to cementing practical cooperation and friendship of the two peoples, said Aguiar-Branco.

