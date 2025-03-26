Chinese FM holds strategic dialogue with Portuguese counterpart

Xinhua) 08:59, March 26, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds the second China-Portugal strategic dialogue at the foreign ministers' level with Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the second China-Portugal strategic dialogue at the foreign ministers' level with Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Portugal have a good tradition of mutual respect and support, and the two sides have properly settled the Macao issue with political wisdom, setting a good example of resolving issues left over from history through friendly consultation.

Last year, China and Portugal jointly celebrated the 45th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties. Leaders of the two countries exchanged congratulatory messages and spoke highly of the successful development of bilateral relations, said Wang.

Noting that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of China-Portugal comprehensive strategic partnership and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union (EU), Wang said that China is ready to work with Portugal to build a more stable, fruitful and dynamic China-Portugal relationship and make China and Europe strategic partners of mutual trust and achievements.

Wang also said that Chinese-style modernization is one of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, which will provide greater opportunities for Portugal and other countries in the world. The two sides should actively expand cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, continue to give play to Macao's role as a bridge, and push for greater development of bilateral relations.

Rangel said that he was glad to see the success of the practice of "one country, two systems" in Macao. Portugal attaches great importance to Portugal-China relations and firmly adheres to the one-China policy.

The Portuguese foreign minister said that Chinese investment has played an important role in Portugal's economic and social development. Portugal welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade, energy, health, finance, infrastructure and green transformation.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds the second China-Portugal strategic dialogue at the foreign ministers' level with Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)